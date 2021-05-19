Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 34,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

