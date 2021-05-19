Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 220,181 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 243.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Guess’ worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

