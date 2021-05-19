Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 745,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 73,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

