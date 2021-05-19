Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 52,009 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.