Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.57.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

