Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112,997 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. American Express has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.94.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

