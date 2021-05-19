Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 16,599 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $691,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $235.77 and a one year high of $518.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.19.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

