Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 18,371 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Brinker International worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.