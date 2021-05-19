Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 22,338 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 84,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.93 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.