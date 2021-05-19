Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

