Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. 58,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,558. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

