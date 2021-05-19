Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.23% of Brinker International worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

