Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112,997 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.38. 95,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.