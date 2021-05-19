Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

