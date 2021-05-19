Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

