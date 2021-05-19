eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 1.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 1.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $64.19. Approximately 597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,043,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Specifically, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

