Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.45 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Several research firms have weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.