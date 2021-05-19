Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
ESALY stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
