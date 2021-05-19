Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ESALY stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

