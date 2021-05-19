Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $53,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

