Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $604,849.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00010400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $116.02 million and approximately $604,849.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01047707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00094523 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.