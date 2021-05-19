Ellen M. Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $24,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,995. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

