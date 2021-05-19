Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00320387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00186479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.90 or 0.01144806 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00037239 BTC.

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

