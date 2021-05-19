Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.56

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and traded as high as $46.96. Emera shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 1,929 shares.

EMRAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

