Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.15

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $33.35. Empire shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 572 shares.

EMLAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

