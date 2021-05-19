Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

