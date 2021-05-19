Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS.

Shares of DAVA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. 2,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,290. Endava has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.