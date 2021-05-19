Energo Achieves Market Cap of $272,858.88 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Energo has a total market cap of $272,858.88 and approximately $4,495.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energo has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01171962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.86 or 0.09778686 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

