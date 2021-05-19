EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ENS opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

