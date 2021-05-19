Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18. Eneti has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

NETI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

