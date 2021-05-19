Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €12.80 ($15.06) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.10 ($15.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.42. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

