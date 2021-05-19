EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.