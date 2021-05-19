Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

