Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

