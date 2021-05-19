Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 265,299 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 363.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $35,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,708 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,471. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

