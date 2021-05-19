Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $35,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.95 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

