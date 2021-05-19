Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.04 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cummins worth $39,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.67 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

