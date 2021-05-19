Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.31 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $39,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

