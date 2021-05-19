Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $41.41 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of MasTec worth $41,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MasTec by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.