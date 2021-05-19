Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of American International Group worth $43,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

