Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,524 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of ONEOK worth $43,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

