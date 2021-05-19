Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,346 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $38,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.