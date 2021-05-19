Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

