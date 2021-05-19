eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $951,864.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

