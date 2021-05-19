EOSDT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

