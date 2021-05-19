Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 19th (ALA, AR, ATD.B, ATY, BEI.UN, BMO, CAS, CFP, CFX, CG)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 19th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$142.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$150.00 to C$160.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$132.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$31.50 to C$38.00.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was given a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$81.00 to C$94.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$130.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.