Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 19th (ALA, AR, ATD.B, ATY, BEI.UN, BMO, CAS, CFP, CFX, CG)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 19th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.10 to C$1.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$142.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$150.00 to C$160.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$14.50 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$132.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by Laurentian from C$31.50 to C$38.00.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was given a C$2.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from C$81.00 to C$94.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$130.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

