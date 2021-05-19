Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 19th (FLNT, FLUX, FRBK, FTEK, FWONK, HESM, HIMS, HWM, IMAC, KC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 19th:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMAC Holdings Inc. is a provider of regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids. It owns or manages outpatient clinics which provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. The company’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids. IMAC Holdings Inc. is based in BRENTWOOD TN. “

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

