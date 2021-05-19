Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

