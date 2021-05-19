Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 40,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.15. 2,185,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.36 and its 200-day moving average is $262.11. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

