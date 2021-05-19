ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 6,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 957,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

