Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $281.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.50 and its 200-day moving average is $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

